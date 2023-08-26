Watch: IndiGo Passengers Can’t Keep Calm As Pilot Announces Chandrayaan-3’s Landing

India is basking in glory as Chandrayaan-3, the ambitious lunar mission undertaken by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), successfully executed a soft landing on the Moon’s South Pole. This accomplishment establishes India as the first nation to achieve such a milestone. In the wake of this achievement, a multitude of videos have emerged online celebrating the triumph.

Adding to the jubilation, a viral video showcases passengers aboard an IndiGo flight erupting into cheers and accolades after a few moments when Chandrayaan-3 landed. This cheerful response was witnessed after the pilot made an announcement about the news.

The footage was shared on the social media platform X, formerly referred to as Twitter, by a woman named Chhavi Leekha. She highlighted that the flight’s crew conveyed the historic achievement to those on board, fostering a collective feeling of pride. “A lot has already been said about Chandrayaan-3 and yet this share is about the immense pride that everyone IndiGo felt whether on ground or in the air .. our captains announcement on flight on this thrilling feat achieved by our Bharat at that moment," she wrote.

The pilot made the announcement by saying, “A very special announcement is to be made. It gives me and Captain Rajeev immense pleasure to announce to you that Chandrayaan-3, launched by ISRO, has successfully landed on the south pole of the moon, and with the landing of the Vikram Lander, it has placed India among elite space-faring nations with the Pragyan rover set for exploration. We congratulate ISRO on this remarkable achievement."

He went on to request that the passengers give a round of applause for the dedicated scientists and personnel who tirelessly worked day and night to achieve this milestone. “Ladies and gentlemen, can we please have a huge round of applause for the scientists and agents who have worked day and night to make this happen. They have really made us proud. And may we achieve greater heights and even more successful landings and space explorations. Thank you so much, everyone. Jai Hind," he said.

Passengers erupted in cheers and applause, with a few even waving to the camera, creating an engaging scene amidst chants of Jai Hind.

Watch the video here:

Numerous users took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

A user wrote, “This gave me goosebumps!!"

Another person shared clap emojis for a passenger, stating, “This is for That Guy with his hand in the cast."

“Jai Hind," read a comment.