Watch: Influencer 'Cooks' And 'Eats' Her Knee Cartilage With Her Partner

People all across the world travel and try different cuisines. Some go to the extent of trying bizarre foods as well. There are cockroaches, lizards, scorpions, snakes, crocodiles, etc. that are eaten by people. However, a woman ate a part of her knee and posted a video talking about it.

A 30-year-old influencer named Paula Gunu included some of her knee cartilage in a spaghetti bolognese that she made for herself and her partner.

Paula is a content creator from Spain, with 2 million followers on Instagram. She revealed in a podcast show that a part of her knee, known as the meniscus, was removed during surgery. After that, the doctor asked her whether she wanted to keep the part, and she agreed to keep it. She added that the surgeon had put it in alcohol so that it could be preserved for a longer period.

She further added that after a week of keeping it, she and her partner were discussing it, and then the influencer had the idea of cooking it. She said that she wanted to eat it because it was a part of her and she wanted to put it back inside her body. Then she added it to a spaghetti Bolognese and served it to her partner as well.

She explained that people all over the world eat the cartilage, livers, bones, and brains of so many different animals, so it wasn’t weird for her if she decided to consume her body part.

On social media, people had different ways of reacting to the situation. Some thought her story was funny, while others thought it was completely gross. One of the users wrote, “At what point did I decide that it was a good idea to watch this over dinner?" Another person commented, “You are what you eat."

Paula also revealed on the show that once she had masturbated on a flight. She added that she did it because she wasn’t able to sleep, but nobody saw her doing it.