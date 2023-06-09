Watch: It's 'Battle Royale' Inside Japanese Parliament Over Anti-Refugee Bill

The typically composed and restrained Japanese parliament witnessed a rare spectacle on Thursday. Left-wing lawmakers resorted to physical altercations while attempting to obstruct a highly contentious immigration bill. The bill, which aimed to revamp immigration regulations and address long-term detention issues faced by asylum-seekers, saw support from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and two opposition parties, the Democratic Party for the People and Nippon Ishin no Kai, reported Wion. However, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP) and the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) vehemently opposed the legislation, arguing that it failed to adequately safeguard the rights of asylum-seekers and improve conditions within immigration facilities.

Amidst what initially appeared to be a conventional protest, Taro Yamamoto, an actor and leader of the Reiwa party, leaped into the fray. In the video now shared on Twitter, he seemingly attempted to reach the discussion table. The opposition leaders, including members of the JCP, voiced their discontent during the question-and-answer session, demanding the withdrawal of the bill and the initiation of comprehensive deliberations. “ Battle Royale actor and left-wing populist Reiwa party leader Taro Yamamoto tried to climb over lawmakers to stop the passing of an anti-refugee law through Japan’s Upper House," read the tweet alongside the clip of the altercation.

Social media users expressed their thoughts on the clip. Many talked about the demographic decline in Japan. “Japan is suffering from a demographic decline of low birth rates and an ageing population. And their response is to deny people who wanted a 2nd chance at life by moving to Japan for opportunities," read a tweet.

Another user wrote, “No refugees. They can’t even support the foreign nationals that have been there decades… Why would they want refugees?"

“They know they have a huge population problem so their answer is to make it even harder to live there," tweeted a user.