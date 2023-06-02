Watch: Japanese Man Cooks The Most Dangerous Marine Creature ‘Jellyfish’

A YouTuber, Homosapi, has been criticised for cooking and consuming one of the world’s most dangerous aquatic animals, the Portuguese man-of-war, which is commonly known as the jellyfish. In the clip uploaded by the YouTuber, he revealed that he had seen another person consume it and, since then, decided to take on the challenge for himself. He and his companions then went to a beach where jellyfish were known to wash ashore and picked up some of the blue balloon-like animals.

After carefully washing them, the YouTuber began cooking them by first boiling them until they melted into a jiggly mush. He then cooked that jelly for a few seconds over an open flame before mixing it with some vegetables and sauces. Later, he ate it with chopsticks and also stated that he had no side effects.

After the clip went viral, many marine experts criticised him and advised people not to follow the YouTuber’s example. They have also said that even though these jellyfish can be consumed by boiling them long enough for their protein-based toxin to be neutralised, they are still very dangerous for the human body. According to reports, if the cooking time and temperature are not long and high enough, the poison in the jellyfish may not lose its toxicity.

The YouTuber shared the video with his 1.5 million subscribers. So far, the video has gotten 35 lakh views on YouTube. However, the man is not seen eating the jellyfish in the video. As a result, it is unsure whether he has consumed it or not.