Watch: Japanese Man Finds Live Frog In His Takeaway Udon Cup After Almost Finishing It

There have been times when people have ordered food from the food outlets and have received unexpected things. Recently, something similar happened with a diner in Japan who wanted to try the latest offering from a noodle restaurant and received more than he bargained for. His takeaway cup of udon contained a live frog. The man, who goes by Kaito on Twitter was on a business trip in the prefecture of Nagasaki when he visited a Marugame Seimen outlet in Ishaya city, last Sunday, reported The Straits Times.

According to the publication, Kaito ordered a cup of Shake Udon, which included some minced meat in chilli sesame sauce at the famous noodle chain store. As per the recommendations, he shook and mixed the condiments.

After finishing most of the food, he noticed a bright green frog still alive and moving in the remaining broth. Sharing the video on Twitter, the man is seen using chopsticks to lift the frog to show it is breathing in the left broth at the bottom of his udon cup. After a few seconds, the frog can be seen moving in the broth.

In the caption of the tweet, Kaito in Japanese conveyed to other diners to be cautioned, about consuming from the same outlet. He also shared that the outlet was closed for three hours that day but resumed its operations in the evening with the same items still available.

Watch the live frog in the Udon takeaway cup here:

The popular udon chain, Marugame which has over 1,000 outlets in and out of Japan confirmed that incident on its website and apologized to its diners for causing concern and inconvenience.

Marugame, in its statement, shared that the local public health authorities have concluded that the frog was likely mixed into the ingredients at a factory processing its vegetable

The company also mentioned that the menu items with raw vegetables including the Shake Udon cups had been suspended for three days until last Thursday.