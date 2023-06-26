Watch: Joe Biden Mistakenly Addresses PM Narendra Modi As 'President'

US President Joe Biden mistakenly referred to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “President" after a slip of the tongue during a press briefing. President Biden quickly corrected himself and referred to PM Modi as Prime Minister instead. Biden was addressing the media about the discussion held between the two leaders on June 22 when the brief goof-up happened. The Oval Office, the formal working space for the President of the United States, was the designated place for the bilateral talks between the two leaders during PM Modi’s recent US visit.

For his maiden state visit to the US, Prime Minister Modi arrived in New York on June 20. In one of his several engagements, he led the International Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters followed by a State Dinner hosted in his honour organized by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

On Day 2 of the visit, PM Modi addressed a joint session of the US Congress Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated in an event organized by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF) at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Centre in Washington.

On the third and last date of the visit, PM Narendra Modi was hosted at a lunch by US vice president Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinke. Here, he interacted with CEOs, and professionals to discuss business partnerships and opportunities between both countries.

President Biden highlighted the significance of the friendship between the United States and India, upon the completion of Prime Minister Modi’s visit. In his tweet, President Biden wrote, “The friendship between the United States and India is among the most consequential in the world. And it’s stronger, closer, and more dynamic than ever."

In response, Prime Minister Modi retweeted President Biden’s message, expressing his full agreement. “I fully agree with you, @POTUS @JoeBiden! Friendship between our countries is a force of global good. It will make a planet better and more sustainable. The ground covered in my recent visit will strengthen our bond even more," PM Modi wrote.