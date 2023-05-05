Watch: Kayaking Champ Descends 300ft Down A Waterfall In Mexico

Prepare to be amazed as we introduce you to Dane Jackson, a freestyle and white water kayaking champion who has achieved something truly incredible. In a daring and impressive attempt, Jackson descended from a stunning 300 feet down series of waterfalls in the Santo Domingo Gorge in Mexico. The gorge is broken up into four sections: Angel Wings, The Dome, Toboggan, and Raw Dog, with Angel Wings being the most notorious, with a vertical drop of almost 80 feet.

After completing his daring descent, Jackson spoke to CNN Sport, where he mentioned that this waterfall is not ordinary, as it has unique shapes and located in a very secluded area. According to Jackson, the most exciting part was each waterfall had only one particular part that was safe to jump from and if you miss it, things wouldn’t go well.

Jackson mentions that the most challenging waterfall among the four is Angel Wings, which is almost 80 feet tall and is the most vertical one, which quickly leads to the next fall. The kayaking champion explains that this was the only waterfall that he was unsure about whether he should attempt or not.

Dane Jackson’s team spent several days scouting the waterfall, checking water levels and the surrounding areas to ensure safety. They also set up multiple ropes and had someone ready to jump and help in case anything goes wrong. With extraction in a remote jungle area being difficult, Jackson highlights the importance of having a safety plan in place for such a challenging descent.

Jackson shares his experience of completing the descent and says, “When you get to the bottom and look back up, knowing that you were able to run that entire sequence, it’s something that you can’t experience anywhere else in the world. These waterfalls are so big and stacked so close together, but being able to run all of them is incredible. So, getting to actually experience that drop and see that incredible view was the most unique waterfall that I’ve ever run and doing it safely was by far the best part."

Dane Jackson and his friend Bren Orton became the fourth and fifth individuals to complete the entire waterfalls. The first people to complete the challenge from top to bottom in 2013 were Rush Struges, Rafa Ortiz and Evan Garcia.

