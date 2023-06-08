Watch: Kerala’s Famous Arikomban Elephant Enjoys Food At His New Abode

Kerala’s famous elephant Arikomban is finally at his new home. After months of being on the run to his abode, the tusker has been relocated to deep forests in Tamil Nadu. IAS officer Supriya Sahu, who is the additional chief secretary of Environment Climate Change & Forests, Tamil Nadu, shared a video of the elephant at his new home. In the tweet accompanying the video, Sahu hoped that the peaceful environment will become the elephant’s permanent home. In the short clip, the elephant can be seen enjoying its new surroundings, taking its time to soak in the calmness and natural beauty of its habitat.

The tweet alongside the clip read, “Cleans the grass well in tranquil waters before eating. Looks like soaking in the calm and beauty of his new home which we pray should be forever. Time will tell."

Advertisement

IAS Officer Supriya Sahu’s tweet has struck a chord with viewers, who appreciate the significance of providing a forever home for this magnificent animal. For many, this was a reminder of the incredible beauty and grace of these creatures. Others were glad that the tusker was able to find a forever home for itself. It resonated with viewers who shared a deep appreciation for the wonders of nature and the need to conserve our precious wildlife. “Seems to have found the new home comfortable," read a tweet.

Another user wrote, “Good. Beautiful place… Let it live there peacefully… My only concern is about its loneliness…"

Advertisement

“He has a taste for rice and I think he will somehow smell his way into some paddy fields soon…" a user tweeted.