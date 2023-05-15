Watch: Kid Pretending To Be Dead In Swordfight With Dad Is Too Cute To Miss

Children are adorable and their participation in social media nowadays has made such platforms much more entertaining. Every other day, we watch various videos of kids doing fun activities. Similarly, a video in which a kid was pretending to be dead while having a sword fight with his father has gone viral. The innocent acting of this kid has been widely loved by the netizens and some of them called him the best actor who deserves an Oscar.

The video was shared by Tansu Yegen on Twitter. In the video, it can be seen that the child is having a swordfight with his father. Then suddenly, he takes two steps back, raises his hand and falls. He pretends to be dead when hit by the sword. This was overdramatic yet very loving. The child’s acting, after being hit, was convincing. The caption of the video also honours the acting of the kid. “Oscar goes to this boy Best Imitation of Death, “Tansu Yegen wrote.

The users loved the dramatic skills of the kid and some commented that this was the best performance they have seen and some even advised that if proper care of his drama skill is taken, this kid could become a very good actor.

Similar adorable videos of kids are spread across the internet. One of them that went viral showed newborns in a crawling race that is both sweet and entertaining and left the internet in splits.

The video showed how, following the whistle, the daddies nudge the young children towards the finish line. Some bewildered infants remain at the starting point, whereas some move. One of them can be seen closing the gap quickly, but the youngster pauses a few steps from the finish line. A second kid steps in and approaches the first one from a mere few inches away. A new twist occurs when it seems that either of the two could win.