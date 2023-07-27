Watch: Leopard Creates Panic On The Sets Of Marathi TV Serial In Mumbai

Chaos broke out in Mumbai’s Film City when a leopard and its cub made an unexpected appearance on the sets of the Marathi TV series Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta. The incident, which happened on July 26, drove the crew members into a frenzy as they fled to safety. The tense moments on the set were shared by news agency ANI as the scared crew members rushed away from the area where the big cat was spotted. The leopard was then seen wandering on some construction beams within the set, which added to the crew’s concern.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) expressed deep concern over the incident, highlighting that this was the third or fourth such occurrence within a span of less than two weeks. AICWA President, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, emphasised the potential danger to human lives, considering that more than 200 people were present on the set during the incident. He added, “Government is not taking strong measures towards this."

Previously, in another similar incident, a leopard entered the shooting sets of the show Ajooni. Fortunately, no crew members were harmed in that encounter, but it raised serious concerns about safety protocols on the sets.

Following the incident, AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to take strong measures to protect the safety of individuals on the sets and in the surrounding areas of Film City.