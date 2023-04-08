Watch: Leopard Leaps From One Tree To Another, Preys On Monkey

The world of social media never fails to give us surprises. Be it a fun video or a shocking one, it keeps treating us with some amazing stuff now and then. And this time, IFS officer Susanta Nanda posted a video on Twitter that went viral within just a few days. The video opens with a monkey jumping on one tree from another followed by a leopard hunting it down. It seems impossible but the leopard’s determination was all about catching its prey. As soon as this 15-second video was Tweeted, it got around 2 lakh views within just a few days and the users have replied to the same as well. While sharing the video, he wrote, “Leopards are not only opportunistic but versatile hunters."

One of them said, “Don’t they get hurt when they fall from such heights?"

Another one wrote, “These cats have flexible bodies, so they get less hurt and they control their body."

Another wrote, “Amazing video. Never seen before this hidden ability of the leopards. So beautifully captured."

Well, this was not the first time Susanta Nanda has shared something like this. Earlier, the officer posted a video of a leopard performing an amazing backflip to catch its unfortunate prey, a monkey, on Twitter. While posting the video he wrote, “Leopard does an incredible backflip to catch its prey. Simply of world jump. Generally, leopard pounces upon its prey and bring it down with a bite to the neck. To get a grip on prey’s neck, a leopard does this near-impossible jump."

In December last year, Stephanie McConnell posted the video she shot at the South African game reserve Londolozi. The leopard, a female named Nkoveni, is seen in the brief video stalking the monkey before it is seen fleeing up a Tamboti tree. The monkey follows the big cat and performs a backflip in midair to try to catch it, but the big cat proves to be too quick for it. Londolozi Game Reserve referred to the Instagram video it posted as a comedy that turned to tragedy as the monkey failed to outwit the leopard.

