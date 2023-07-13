Watch: Lion Hunts A Buffalo, Is About To Feast On It, And Then…

A video showing a lion trying to hunt a buffalo and failing in its attempt is going viral. In the video, a lion can be seen hunting a lone buffalo. It even succeeded in capturing the animal and was about to eat it. As the lion got busy doing so, the buffalo cried for help. After some time, we see another Buffalo. It observes the situation first, then proceeds to help its friend by headbutting the big cat. The headbutts helped the captured buffalo, as the lion moved away.

Then the attacked Buffalo got up, and both of them chased the Lion away. The onlookers, who were in their cars, recorded the entire ordeal. The clip’s caption read, “Buffalo herds will help each other when they hear one cry for help."