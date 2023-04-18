Watch: Lioness Cornered By A Pack Of Hyenas Runs For Her Life

Lions and hyenas have been sworn enemies for a long time. There are innumerable videos on wildlife that focus primarily on the faceoff between the two predatory species. While lions are large, strong felines, hyenas take advantage of being more in number when they hunt. A video showing a lioness cornered by a pack of hyenas beside a road somewhere in a wildlife sanctuary has gone viral on YouTube.

The video shows the lioness sitting beside the road while the hyenas slowly bite her back. The lioness repeatedly tried fending herself, but the hyenas were persistent. They attacked the lioness once again as she seemed to be rather defenceless owing to the fact that she was outnumbered. Soon, she realised that if she stays in one place, she might be devoured. Therefore, she heads towards the jungle slowly and then starts to run away. The video ends with the hyenas also picking up speed and going after the lioness.

The video was shared by the YouTube channel Latest Sightings. The channel revealed in the description that the video was sent to them by Armand Barnard, a property broker from Africa. The description also revealed that the video was captured at Kruger National Park. The video has gone viral with more than 2.6 million (26 lakh) views. People commented on the video below.

Armand described the event and wrote, “A lioness ran out of the bush, pursued by four hyenas. Running for her life, with the hyenas biting her hind legs. We could see she was in distress. The hyenas then surrounded her, and you could almost see the acceptance of defeat in her eyes."

A user wrote, “It’s incredible to witness the tenacity and resilience of older animals, such as the lioness in this situation. Despite facing a potentially deadly situation, she refuses to give up and continues to fight for her survival. It’s a reminder that even in the animal kingdom, age and experience can be valuable assets when it comes to survival." Another user commented, “It’s the circle of life. It’s a shame she didn’t have her pride with her."

