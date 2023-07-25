Watch: Lioness Protecting The Younger Cub Is The Cutest Thing On the Internet Today

An adorable video of a lioness and her cubs is going viral on Instagram for all the right reasons. The heartwarming clip captures a lioness with her cubs, and one tiny cub steals the spotlight with its endearing attempt to keep up with its mother. The clip showcases the lioness leading her cubs, with the smallest one excitedly trying to match its mother’s pace with its small paws.

The caring lioness intermittently slows down, seemingly concerned for the cub’s safety, ensuring it stays close by. The other cubs follow behind, while the lioness keeps a watchful eye on them too. The video’s caption, “Mommy lion dribbles her tiny cub like a soccer ball," adds to the charm. This clip has already garnered an impressive 1.4 million views.

Social media users adored the clip, with one commenting, “Seems like a ‘slow down… Plenty of dangers out there’ kinda dribble." Another user appreciated the lioness’s efforts to slow the cub down gently, recognizing her protective instincts. Some users marvelled at the natural survival instincts of these majestic big cats. One of the users had a playful interpretation, suggesting that the lioness might be showing the cub how to trip their prey.