Watch: Little Girl Corrects Her Mother's Vocal Notes, Netizens Call Her Swara Kokila

In the realm of Indian music, the late Lata Mangeshkar, fondly referred to as the legendary Swara Kokila, left an indelible mark with her enchanting voice. Now, a new prodigious talent is captivating hearts with her beautiful and melodious voice.

Meet Shalmali, the little girl who has stunned the online world with her exceptional vocal prowess, and the heartwarming video of her correcting her mother’s notes has gone viral, leaving netizens in awe.

The captivating video, posted by Twitter user @ananthkumar on July 18, 2023, portrays a musical journey that has touched the hearts of thousands. In the video, young Shalmali sits opposite her mother, who begins singing an alap. As her mother sets the initial tones, the young prodigy instinctively starts improving her notes, displaying an extraordinary ability to match her mother’s pitch with perfection. The transformation is striking, and her expressive face reveals the depth of emotions she pours into her singing, making the experience all the more mesmerizing.

Shalmali’s melodious voice is nothing short of astonishing. Listeners are left wondering how such a young girl possesses such extraordinary vocal talent. Her ability to catch and reproduce musical notes with remarkable precision has earned her the endearing title of “Swara Kokila" on the internet, a fitting tribute to her gifted abilities.

The video has quickly become a sensation on social media, amassing over 2 lakh views and more than 700 retweets in a short span. Netizens from all walks of life have showered her with compliments, praising her hypnotizing voice and natural talent. Many are astounded by the fact that a child so young can exhibit such musical finesse without formal training, attributing her talents to a divine blessing.

Shalmali’s astonishing talent is not limited to her vocal prowess alone. She has also captivated audiences with her piano skills, leaving none other than the honourable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, spellbound. Such a young artist possessing an extraordinary combination of vocal and instrumental abilities is a rare and treasured find.