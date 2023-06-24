Trends :MS DhoniRajasthani CoupleDelhi MetroTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Watch: Lone Dog Fends Off An Attack By A Pack Of 5

The video initially shows a white dog standing motionless while a pack of 5 dogs face him, ready to attack if he takes a single step forward.

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 12:02 IST

A person called the dog, Coward, the Courageous Dog, a wordplay on the popular 90s toon Courage the Cowardly Dog.

Animal videos have always been popular on the internet, and they fascinate users of all age groups. Whether it is their cute histrionics in domesticated environments or the way of the jungle, animal videos often trend on the internet. If you are an animal lover and are particularly fond of dogs, we have an interesting video for you. Science has proven that dogs can cohabit without experiencing any significant problems, but this does not preclude the possibility of occasional conflicts, just as there are in human relationships. Especially when a dog trespasses on the territory of another pack.

The video we are going to show you depict a lone dog venturing into the territory of another pack and fending off the entire pack by himself. Take a look at the canine mayhem on the road.

    • The video initially shows a white coloured dog standing motionless while a pack of 5 dogs are facing him, ready to attack if he takes a single step forward. The dog does take a step forward and while the others come forward to defend their territory, in a surprising twist, the lone dog manages to chase the 5 dogs away. The next second, however, we briefly see the lone dog being chased by the other five but soon again, he turns the tables on the pack once again and chases them away. It is beyond amazing to see the dog holding off an attack by 5 others.

    The video had a couple of interesting comments. One person called the dog, Coward, the Courageous Dog, a wordplay on the popular 90s toon Courage the Cowardly Dog. Another user said the dog was scared but was hesitant to display his fear, while yet another said this should be a lesson learnt by humans.

    Buzz Staff

    first published: June 24, 2023, 12:02 IST
    last updated: June 24, 2023, 12:02 IST
