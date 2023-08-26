Watch: Lucknow Momo Seller Surprises Buyers With Fluent English, Turns Out To Be A Professor

The existing social media landscape in India has proven to be a launchpad for various eateries and food stalls. During the pandemic, Baba Ka Dhaba garnered widespread attention a couple of years ago when the dire circumstances of its owners were exposed online. Likewise, unique monikers like MBA Chai Wala, Chai GPT, and B.Tech Chaiwali propelled several tea stalls into the spotlight on social media platforms. Adding to this trend, a current viral video showcases an unexpected protagonist: an English professor turned momo vendor.

In this trending video, an individual is observed peddling homemade momos in Lucknow’s famed Chatori Gali. The establishment aptly christened “Mad About Momos" stands out due to its proprietor’s impeccable command of the English language, an attribute wielded skillfully to attract customers. The vendor proudly asserts that his delectable momos are crafted with meticulous attention to hygiene. Impressively, the vendor’s academic background is believed to be that of an English professor, as indicated by the uploader of the video, a food vlogger who goes by the Instagram handle “Lifewithdarpan."