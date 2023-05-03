Watch: Lucknow’s 24-carat Gold Tea Fails To Impress Internet; Check Reactions

From pan burgers, Fanta Maggi, and Roohafza chai to butter chicken ice cream, bizarre food experiments seem to be a never-ending trend now. And the social media is swamped with such off-beat food combos. Well, adding yet another to its long list of viral food experiments is “24-carat gold" tea. Yes, you read that right. A cafe in Lucknow has given a luxury twist to the popular Indian beverage, by serving a humble cup of tea with edible gold foil atop it. While we have often witnessed vendors selling sweets, wrapped in edible silver sheets, we rarely imagined something similar could be done with a drink. The video of gold tea is making rounds on the internet, however, it fails to impress the users.

The now-viral video was shared by a food vlogger from Lucknow, with the caption, “Tag a Richi Rich…who can try this!" The clip was shared along with the supers that read, “24-carat gold chai in Lucknow."

Advertisement

The video opens with a man straining hot tea in a mug. Next, he can be seen adding two spoons full of cream from above. Then comes the most exciting moment, the vendor can be seen looking for the gold foils to place on the tea. The foils are kept in between a notepad, in a bid to avoid any type of crease or wrinkles. The man places that gold leaf on top of the mug full of tea.

Now, in case you are wondering how much this gold tea costs you? The cafe named 21 Carat Tea is selling this one-of-a-kind beverage for Rs 150.

Despite being served in a gleaming manner, the 24-carat gold tea wasn’t approved by many users, as the comments section was divided with innumerable opinions. While many claimed that such experiments are the reason why they don’t like Lucknow, a few seemed puzzled with how that would taste like. A user commented, “These are the reasons I don’t like Lucknow." Another wrote, “Kuch bhi matlab." A user wondered, “Nayi nayi cheezen."

Advertisement

It must be noted that last year, former Bollywood actor Sana Khan made a few headlines after she shared a picture of herself relishing 24-carat-gold-plated tea in Dubai.

Advertisement

In the pictures, Sana was seen sitting by the window, exhibiting the magnificent Dubai skyline. As per reports, Sana was sitting in Burj Khalifa’s most expensive Atmosphere Grill and Lounge, which is located on the 122nd floor. In addition, back then Sana’s gold-plated tea cost her 160 dirhams which equals Rs 3300.

Read all the Latest News here