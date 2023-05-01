Trends :Salman KhanViral VideoDavid BeckhamKritika MalikBengaluru Sale Fight
Watch: Man Catches Huge Python By Its Neck, Tires It Out

The video shows the man slowly moving towards the python from behind as it crawls on the ground in a forest.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 13:06 IST

Delhi, India

The man sneaks up on the python from behind and catches it by its neck.
Social media is home to some of the most entertaining videos. One of the favourite categories for people to enjoy is the interaction between humans and wild animals. While some of these videos go sideways and end up in a horrible accident where the human also loses their life, others show men turning out victorious in a battle between them and some of the most ferocious beasts on the planet. A similar video showing a man holding a python by its neck has gone viral on Instagram.

Shared with the caption, “Can you guess how long this reticulated python is", the video shows the man slowly moving towards the python from behind as it crawls on the ground in a forest. The man then acts with his quick reflexes and catches the python by its neck. However, the real struggle starts there as the big fat reptile starts to curl around the man and attempts to break his bones several times. In its first attempt, the python goes for the hand and then for his legs. However, the man, named Mike Holston, is quick to read the python’s movements and prevent himself from being tangled in any way.

The video was posted by Mike on his Instagram account on August 15, 2022, and it amassed over 3.7 crore views. People posted their thoughts on the viral video in the comments.

A user commented, “You are so powerful! But I just want to know why you are making the animal go through something like that when it was just minding its own business. Do you know how much fear it probably has? I’m sorry but I do not quite understand the whole point of this?"

Hollywood actor Winston Duke, who played M’Baku in both the Black Panther movies, also wrote, “Wow man…just wow. U have a blessing around you for sure… stay great brother wow… how did u get out of that? Did you just get it exhausted and it stopped coiling, or did you have to tranquilise it?" To this, Mike replied that tiring the snake did help keep both him and the reptile safe.

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: May 01, 2023, 13:06 IST
last updated: May 01, 2023, 13:06 IST
