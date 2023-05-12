Watch: Man Dives Into River And Saves Calf From Drowning

We all live in a country where humanity prevails. And each day, this belief gets stronger when we learn about some real-life heroes of our society. Similarly, a video that has gone viral where a man is seen rushing into the river to save a calf from drowning has left us all stunned. In the widely shared video, a guy dives into the river to save a calf that is about to drown. The baby cow was frightened. The man saves it by swimming as quickly as he can and returns it to safety.

The video was shared by @raunaksingh1170 on Instagram and explained the incident through its caption, “Cow fell into the ocean, nearly got killed by the river. A man name Shyam came to the rescue, diving into the ocean." The man was fearless in his rescue attempt as he was “floating with emotion" and saved the calf from drowning.

Advertisement

Undoubtedly, this is the best video we have seen on the internet today. And not only do we agree but Instagram does as well. It has garnered more than 22 million views till now, gaining love from the netizens as it has accumulated more than 50 thousand likes as well.

This selfless act of kindness is being appreciated by the people as they flooded the comment section with their heartfelt messages and lauded the bravery of the man. “Not all Superheroes wear masks and suits. We all can be superheroes in someone else’s life with an act of Kindness," a user commented. Some people even called the man Lord Krishna who came to save her mother. Netizens compared this guy’s bravery with the Bollywood industry heroes as well.

This video affirms our belief in humanity. And, indeed, the world could always use a little more kindness because we are all here to live and coexist. Because just like this, we’ve all watched several clips where people watch out for and save animals from perilous situations.