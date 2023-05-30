Watch: Man Gets Hit By Bus, He Gets Up And Heads To The Pub

Old footage of a man getting hit by an out-of-control bus has resurfaced online. It was in 2017 when Simon Smith was sent flying by a bus but what stole the massive limelight was the events that followed later. The video footage of the collision shows the man getting knocked to the ground by the vehicle but he got back up immediately and walked into a nearby pub like nothing had happened. Simon Smith was reported to have sustained only scratches and bruising despite being thrown about a distance of 20 feet.

It was nothing less than a miracle the man narrowly escaped a serious accident. Now, a Twitter user has reshared his story to urge people to stay focused. “Reading gun St. England, Simon Smith was knocked down by a speeding bus and thrown 20 feet away but with a single-minded focus, he continued to his destination which was the pub where he was heading in the first place without much ado of anything. The moral of the story, stay focused and be dedicated to the task you are committed to, irrespective of what’s happening around you. That’s why Johnnie Walker says ‘Keep Walking’," said the Twitter user. Take a look at the video here:

A barrage of Twitteratis was left equal parts terrified and inspired by the throwback. One commented, “Now that’s what is called dedication and focus to achieve the goal."

Another said, “It’s as if the bus dropped him off at the door."

The driver of the out-of-control vehicle was later identified to be Cheikh Daouda Senghor, who admitted to driving dangerously during his trial, as per BBC. It was reportedly stated that the driver accidentally put his foot on the accelerator rather than break in response to an unusual movement of the bus. This resulted in the vehicle hitting Simon Smith, before coming to a halt.

After the accident, the driver resorted to helping Simon who had already walked into the Purple Turtle bar. The bus driver had his license suspended for a year along with an eight months prison sentence. He was also reportedly ordered to take an extended driving test after the end of his ban.