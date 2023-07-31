Watch: Man Gives Bath To His Pet, And It's Not A Cat Or Dog But A Snake

Bizarre videos are not new to the internet. Anything unusual or unique always gets netizens’ attention. One such video is going viral on social media, which shows a man giving a bath to a snake. Yes, you heard it right. Generally, people have dogs or cats as their pets, whom they like to give a bath; but this man was bathing his pet snake! The video shows how a man is affectionately giving a bath to a snake. He squeezes out some shampoo in his hands and thoroughly lathers it on the reptile.

He makes sure that the whole body of the snake is lathered with the shampoo. Viewers can see that the man is not at all scared or hesitant, and even the snake seems calm, letting the man do his work. At one point, the man takes the head of the snake and lathers it with shampoo. The snake lifts itself, seeming to give the man more space to clean thoroughly. By the end of the clip, the man gives a good shower to the snake with a pipe, he cleans it from his head to the tail and lets it slither away.