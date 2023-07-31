Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Watch: Man Gives Bath To His Pet, And It's Not A Cat Or Dog But A Snake

The video shows how a man is affectionately giving a bath to a snake.

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 10:44 IST

Bizarre videos are not new to the internet. Anything unusual or unique always gets netizens’ attention. One such video is going viral on social media, which shows a man giving a bath to a snake. Yes, you heard it right. Generally, people have dogs or cats as their pets, whom they like to give a bath; but this man was bathing his pet snake! The video shows how a man is affectionately giving a bath to a snake. He squeezes out some shampoo in his hands and thoroughly lathers it on the reptile.

He makes sure that the whole body of the snake is lathered with the shampoo. Viewers can see that the man is not at all scared or hesitant, and even the snake seems calm, letting the man do his work. At one point, the man takes the head of the snake and lathers it with shampoo. The snake lifts itself, seeming to give the man more space to clean thoroughly. By the end of the clip, the man gives a good shower to the snake with a pipe, he cleans it from his head to the tail and lets it slither away.

    • The clip was posted on Twitter. The tweet said, “Everyone has seen cows, dogs and cats as pets and bathing, but this man has crossed his limits." Netizens have expressed their reactions using scared, thinking, shocked and laughing emojis. One user commented, “Must have kept it for his neighbour, that is why he is taking care of it." Another comment said, “Brother, snakes scare me more than a lion."

    Another similar video went viral last year, where a man was recorded bathing a huge snake in his bathroom. The video was posted on Twitter, in which the man was pouring water over the snake from a mug to bathe it.

    first published: July 31, 2023, 10:44 IST
    last updated: July 31, 2023, 10:44 IST
