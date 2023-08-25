Watch: Man Holds Not One Or Two, But Three Cobras With Bare Hands

Snakes are among the most dangerous creatures in the world. Cobras, found in Asia, are usually considered one of the world’s largest venomous snakes. Cobra bites are so fatal that they can cause immediate death. Due to this, every year, thousands of deaths occur in South and southeast Asia. Videos of snakes entering houses in India due to the monsoon have been doing the rounds of late. A clip was recently posted on Instagram, in which a man was seen holding not one or two, but three cobras with his bare hands.

As soon as the clip was posted, it went viral, and people got goosebumps after seeing his stunt. The person can be seen holding the snakes quite comfortably as if they are toys. The man’s identity or place has not been disclosed in the clip.

Advertisement

A lot of users are sharing their opinions regarding the clip. One of the users mentioned that this requires a lot of courage, whereas another stated that this stunt might be fatal and one should be cautious. The video received mixed reactions. Most of the viewers were scared to witness this act and felt creeped out after viewing it. These kinds of stunts are extremely dangerous and can cause harm to anyone. It is not an easy task to control three snakes with bare hands.