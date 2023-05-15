Watch: Man In Gown Made Of Newspaper Cuttings, Users Compare Him To Uorfi Javed

The world is full of talented people who earlier lacked the opportunity to showcase their skills. However, social media is currently ruling the world and people from across the globe can finally put their talent out for everyone to see and appreciate. Be it a singer, a dancer, a makeup artist, a chef or a DIY designer, extraordinary talent always gets appreciated everywhere. However, on social media, one can even go viral, like this man who made a dress out of a newspaper. While many Instagram users trolled him for his outfit, there were a few who appreciated Tharun.

An Instagram user, who goes by the name Tiktoker Tharun, often uploads funny videos of the quirky dresses that he makes and wears proudly. Whether it is with straws or paper plates, this content creator never runs out of “designer ideas" to engage his audience and leave them wowed. This time he has caught the attention with his costume made entirely from a newspaper.

The dress in question is made from old newspaper cuttings. The gown has broad straps, a deep-V neckline and a short side train. It has an asymmetrical hemline that makes the outfit look fun. He accessorised the look with statement earrings made of newspaper. In the video, you can see him wearing a white headband and his hair pulled into a bow. To complete his look, he decided to even sport a golden butterfly right in the middle of his forehead. He can be seen in the outfit and posing confidently for the camera.

He uploaded the video with the caption, “Again with newspaper." The clip has more than 18,000 views on the photo and video-sharing application. Many users compared him to Uorfi Javed who is known for her quirky fashion statements. One of the users trolled the content creator by commenting using laughter emojis. An excerpt from his sarcastic comment read, “Nice attire, a great struggle." An Instagram user wondered how he would use the washroom in this outfit. Meanwhile, another user appreciated his talent and wrote in Telugu which when translated to English read, “Everything is fine but you tried to bring cloth effect with paper near your legs, that is wonderful."