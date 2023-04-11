Watch: Man Knocks Down 2 Elderly Women On The Street In Bizarre Attack

A shocking video has come to light where a man punches two women, including an elderly, in an apparent unprovoked attack. The elderly woman fainted because of the assault and had to be hospitalised. Shared on Twitter, the clip shows two women walking on the pavement as a man can be seen coming from the opposite side. As the man goes past the women, he abruptly punches the two and casually walks away. Following this, one of the victims collapses while the other woman stands in shock.

The video garnered more than 1 million views on the platform where many seemed appalled by the incident.

One user asked, “Why do people act in this way without cause? This was done to me by a male, and it left my shoulder permanently scarred. An elderly person could die from being punched in the chest. Again, how are we expected to safeguard ourselves?"

“Wow. That made me really angry. Some random bloke body slammed me into a wall in one of the station connecting tunnels on the London Underground once. Morning commute. Forever frustrated that I was too shocked to do anything about it. Just got to the office & cried," a person wrote.

Another user said, “Could he have hurt the elderly woman more than breaking bones? The way she fell it almost looked like there could be lung or heart damage, pneumothorax or something. Like rib could have punctured lung or something. I hope they caught the guy."

“Explain us once more how women exaggerate things when we say we can’t feel safe anywhere and the causes of our fear of men in public. We have never felt respected or secure in our lives. Not now, not when we’re small girls, nor when we’re old," wrote a person.

“The guy literally walked into the ladies. Like if he kept walking straight, someone would’ve had to sidestep a little bit but that’s it. He full on strafed to be in front of them and when they didn’t move out of the way quick enough he was prepared," a comment read.

The video was first shared in 2019. According to the Mirror, the incident took place in Chisinau, Moldova.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/man-knocks-random-oap-unconscious-16187249

