Watch: Man Makes Belt With Water Bottle, Internet Amazed At Creativity

Have you ever had a wardrobe malfunction and had no tricks up your sleeve to save yourself from embarrassment? Well, the internet is full of hacks or jugaad that can help make your life easier and less complicated. Such videos are easily accessible, and they are not only interesting to watch but also exciting enough to try out. One such clip is going viral and has the internet in a frenzy due to its simplicity. It shows a man coming up with an impromptu plan of making a belt out of a few parts of a plastic bottle. The creativity and the affordability are enough to blow away your mind.

The now-viral video shows a man making a belt to hold his pants in place. He has tied the cap to one end of a string, while on the other end of the string is the mouth of the bottle where the cap is placed. He puts the makeshift belt through the loops of the pants and then twists the cap shut instead of buckling the belt. You too can try this genius hack at home without spending a single penny. The text-insert read, “Technology", while the other one was written in Gujarati which when translated read, “If someone has forgotten to wear a belt, then this is a nice jugaad (hack)."

Advertisement

Posting this video on Instagram, a user wrote, “Isn’t it sad that a portion of the population cannot afford to buy a belt? On another note, this is genius. And respect!" The video has gained quite a lot of traction on the internet with 38.9 million views. Many reacted to the video and called it “out-of-the-box thinking." A few believed the person to be “Indian", while others jokingly hailed it to be a “5-minute craft."

One user wrote, “We must value creativity. It’s good when we think outside the box." Another user commented, “He must be Indian." One wrote, “He doesn’t have money to buy a belt but an idea on how to make life comfortable without a belt."

Advertisement

What are your thoughts about this viral hack?

Read all the Latest News here