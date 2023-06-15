Watch: Man Overcomes Fear Of Heights To Save 25 Dogs From Burning Building

Humanity is the beacon of hope in mankind. It shines brightly even during the darkest of times. In one such act of humanity and compassion, a man with a fear of heights defied his own limitations to rescue 25 dogs from a burning building. The incident, which took place on June 9 in Lima, Peru, has garnered widespread attention online. A video capturing the heroic act went viral on social media. The now-viral video was shared on Instagram. Despite his fear of heights, Sebastian Arias fearlessly scaled the exterior of the engulfed building in a desperate bid to save the trapped dogs inside.

The footage shows Sebastian climbing the building as flames and smoke rose up around him. With unwavering determination, he carefully navigated the structure. Even risking his own safety to rescue the innocent animals. Sebastian’s act of heroism did not go unnoticed, as firefighters waited below with a safety net to catch the dogs he successfully rescued. The caption accompanying the video on Instagram read, “This hero, Colombian Sebastian Arias, scales the outside of a burning building to rescue 25 dogs trapped inside on June 9 in Lima, Peru. Before the flames engulf the structure, the hero drops the dog down to safety, where the firemen are waiting with their safety net. The dog and hero are doing great! A total of 25 dogs were rescued that day."

Sebastian’s selfless act of courage has touched the hearts of people worldwide. Many people online hailed him as a hero. Others expressed their confusion as to why Sebastian had to risk his life to save the dogs. Especially since firefighters were waiting on the scene. “Aren’t there firefighters on the scene? I’m confused as to why he had to do it," a comment read.

Another user wrote, “Does the fire truck not have a ladder for them to use? Where are the firefighters? Glad the dog was rescued."

“I remember the saying that goes: ‘Courage isn’t the absence of fear but it’s about being afraid, even though you decide to do whatever you have to do..’ that’s really brave and gentle. Kindness is nothing without bravery and verbal expression," a user commented.

“Not all heroes wear caps," read a comment.