Watch: Man Puts His Hand In Tiger's Enclosure To Pet, Gets Mauled In Seconds

It’s never a good idea to try to feed apex predators like tigers, lions or bears. Zoos around the world also have warned visitors to not put their hands inside their cages to touch them or tease them unless they are experienced keepers. A man ended up being injured while he tried to pet a tiger in a zoo as he put his hand in a tiger’s enclosure. The video has resurfaced on Instagram and opens with the man calling the tiger and the big cat reluctantly going towards him.

In the next few seconds, the man can be seen scratching its neck and the tiger can be seen sniffing the visitor’s bag. Within a second, the tiger moved towards his hand and bit it hard. The man can be heard screaming in agony while his accompanying female friend can also be heard screaming in fear.

Advertisement

The caption of the post read: “What’s your opinion?"

The photo and video-sharing app users have condemned the act and reacted to the video in the comments section. One of the users wrote, “Good, he deserves this." Another person added, “Crazy guy…he is intentionally putting himself at risk." One more user quipped, “You offered it meat, and he accepted. What’s the problem."

Watch the video here:

According to The Mirror, the incident happened at a private zoo in Periban, western Mexico in January, last year. The man was a 23-year-old named Jose de Jesus. He was rushed to hospital but refused to allow medics to amputate his mauled hand. The doctors told local media that complications set in and de Jesus, who was also diabetic died from a massive heart attack during the treatment.

Advertisement

The tiger’s owner had paid the medical bills for the man and added that he had all the necessary permits. The private zoo also had a crocodile.

Read all the Latest News here