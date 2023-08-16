Watch: Man Takes Shower With Snakes Wrapped Around His Neck; Internet Can't Believe It

Snakes are believed to be the deadliest creature existing on Earth. Yet, many find this reptile fascinating. For them, spending time with the snakes is just another hobby and a part of a daily life routine. The case in point here is a man’s terrifying video which is being circulated on social media. The distressing video displays the man taking a shower with a snake wrapped around his neck. If this wasn’t enough, there were around 5-6 dangerous snakes present in the bathroom.

In the video, it can be clearly seen that the man has 2 or 3 snakes wrapped around his neck while a few others are resting on the top of the shower, above the door, and on the tap. The enormous snakes slithering on the shower screen, knocking over toiletries with their coils appear spooky. Apparently, the reptiles do not have poison. However, they can still pose a threat to someone’s life by clinging to his neck. Sharing the terrifying video of the man who is shockingly comfortable with 6 snakes around him, the Instagram handle wrote, “Shower time!"