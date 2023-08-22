Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Watch: Man Tries To Perform Hoop-Trick With Cat, Fails Miserably

The amusing visual clip opens with a ringmaster trying to perform a circus act with a cat on stage.

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 18:00 IST

The feline simply refused to follow the command. (Photo Credits: Twitter)
Cats and their notoriety never fail to bring a smile to our faces. They are generally moody in temperament and are fiercely independent. In fact, contrary to dogs, who mostly obey their masters, cats do not always pay heed to what they are being instructed, doing as they please. A perfect demonstration of cats’ unpredictable nature was recently captured in a viral video doing the rounds on the internet. It shows a man desperately trying to make a cat perform a simple trick. But no matter how hard he tried; the feline simply refused to follow the command. After coming across the video, you won’t be able to stop watching it on a loop.

The amusing visual clip opens with a ringmaster trying to perform a circus act with a cat on stage. Two bar stool chairs were placed across each other on the stage. The cat, seated on one of them had to jump on the other bar stool chair, but through a hoop. Although it appeared to be a fairly simple task, the cat seemed uninterested in doing as it was asked.

As soon as the ringmaster raised the hoop for the cat to leap through it, the mischievous feline simply jumped to the other bar stool chair, disregarding the hoop. The ringmaster gives out a confused gesture to the cat, following which he gives the trick a second attempt. But this time too the naughty cat leaped on the man’s shoulders instead. Giving up, the ringmaster pulled the two bar stool chairs together, leaving almost no distance. However, this time when he placed the hoop in between, the cat went through the circle almost instantly. As if relieved that the trick was finally complete, the ringmaster throws his hands up in the air towards the crowd, with the cat, jumping back on his shoulders.

“Not like a boss, Only boss," noted one user in the comments. “Cat does not owe him; he owes the cat," came another hilarious remark. “Truly, cats have their own unique way of being themselves!" wrote a third individual. Summing it up all, one Twitterati rightly said, “You can’t hate them for whatever they do."

    first published: August 22, 2023, 18:00 IST
    last updated: August 22, 2023, 18:00 IST
