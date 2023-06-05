Watch: Man's Classical Dance Performance On Rang Lageya Will Leave You Spellbound

The power of dance knows no bounds, captivating hearts and conquering social media with its universal appeal. One such video has emerged, swiftly gaining traction online. In this captivating footage, a man takes centre stage at Kesi Ghat in Varanasi, effortlessly grooving to the infectious beats of Mohit Chauhan and Rochak Kohli’s “Rang Lageya." His versatile moves leave viewers awestruck, showcasing the beauty of dance in its purest form.

The video was shared on Instagram by dancer Rahul Sharma with a caption that read, “POV: Krishna Rang. Relatable? When you feel his blessings."

In a matter of weeks, this extraordinary dance video shared on Instagram has ignited a viral sensation. Garnering an impressive 68,000 views and amassing over 8,000 likes, Rahul Sharma’s captivating performance has struck a profound chord with viewers. Social media users were instantly captivated by his impeccable artistry, and their admiration overflowed into the comments section.

A user, who was moved by the performance, expressed their admiration. “Beautiful yaar, always wanted to learn this," he wrote.

Another viewer felt, “The urge to recreate this right now."

The sheer beauty of the dance left another person in awe, exclaiming, “Omg, so beautiful."

“Wow, your expression and steps are amazing," a comment read.

Another person conveyed deep respect for the dancer’s talent and wrote, “Your expressions are so just perfect sir. Just one word I RESPECT you sir."

The post was also filled with comments like “beautiful" and red heart emoticons.

Rahul’s talent extends far and wide, leaving viewers in a state of awe and inspiration. His Instagram video showcases his exceptional skills, inviting viewers to embark on a journey of learning and recreating the mesmerizing steps demonstrated by this extraordinary dancer. Take a look:

With his captivating moves and boundless creativity, Rahul Sharma is undoubtedly a star that will continue to shine brightly in the realm of dance.