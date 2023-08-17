Watch: Man's Emotional Reaction After Stepdaughter Names Son After Him

A touching video has captured a heartwarming moment that is winning the hearts of many on social media. An Instagram video shows a woman surprising her stepfather in the most wonderful way. She names her newborn after him. The video was posted on a page called Good News Movement just yesterday and has gone viral since. The one-day-old Instagram post has already gained about 60 thousand likes. The mother in the video, Kristen Smith, has named her newborn son ‘Sonny Thomas’, after her stepfather’s name, who has been raising her since childhood, according to the video.

The post’s caption reads, “Her step-dad raised her since she was 5…decades later, she surprises him with the honour of naming her son after her step-dad.." The video begins with the woman, still on the hospital bed, showing her stepfather a blue baby blanket that has a name embroidered on it. As the video goes on, one can see the stepdad’s big smile, teary eyes and how he leans in to hug her, clearly overjoyed.

Watch the video here:

In reaction to this heartwarming video, hundreds of users have engaged in the comment section. Users have congratulated the mother and her family and many have pointed out the pure emotion that was caught on camera. One user wrote, “It’s taking him time to process. He doesn’t even believe it. You’ve bought him so much more meaning to life. Step-parenting is a tough job. That would probably knock me off my feet,".

Another one wrote that the stepfather could barely keep himself together and it was a very sweet moment. Another one called his emotion “pure and precious".

The comments below the video were filled with people praising the man for being a good stepfather as well as with their personal experiences with their stepparents.