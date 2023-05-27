Watch: Man’s Funny Encounter With Chef's 'Do Not Disturb' Policy

In the world of food vlogging, unexpected moments often create the most memorable content. A recent Instagram video by a food vlogger captured one such hilarious encounter that had viewers laughing out loud. Food vloggers are often known for documenting culinary adventures. This man decided to film the making of a delicious dish featuring eggs. Little did he know that this particular video would take a comedic turn. As the camera rolled, the vlogger approached a skilled chef who was busy preparing an omelette. Eager to engage the chef and share the process with his audience, the vlogger asked a simple question: “How many eggs are you using for this omelette?" However, the chef remained silent, seemingly focused on his task.

Undeterred, the persistent vlogger tried again, hoping for a good response for his content. This time, the chef replied that he can continue making the vlog but “Disturb matt karo" which translates to “Do not disturb" in English. The unexpected reply caught the vlogger off guard, but it also sparked curiosity and amusement among viewers. The clip is “Sidhi baat no bakwas (Straight talk, no nonsense)," perfectly capturing the attitude with which the chef gave his response. Check it out here:

The interaction between the food vlogger and the chef quickly became the highlight of the video. The vlogger’s innocent question and the chef’s witty response created a comedic moment that resonated with audiences. The video, shared on Instagram, quickly gained traction and went viral, spreading smiles and laughter throughout the online community. While the exact number of eggs used in the omelette may remain a mystery, it was the unexpected twist in the vlogger’s quest for culinary knowledge that stole the show.

“Sahi hai re, har ek jagah pe yeh food vlog wale Camera khol ke Khade ho Jate hai fir sawal pe sawal karte hai jab ki aakhon ke samne dikh raha hota hai ki Kya dal raha hai khane mein (All right, man, everywhere these food vloggers open their cameras and then they keep asking question after question even though it’s clearly visible what they’re putting in the dish)," wrote a user.

“Baat sahi hai (He is right)," another comment read.

“Hum abhi depression mein hain part 2 (I am depressed right now part 2)," a user wrote.