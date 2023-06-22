Watch: Man's Stunt At Wedding Results In Comical Blunder

A video of a young man’s attempt to impress the bride and groom with daring stunts, only to slip and tumble to the ground in a rather comical fashion, has gone viral on social media. In the clip, as the man loses his footing, the onlookers gaze at him with a mix of amusement and sympathy, leaving him feeling humiliated in the spotlight.

The video captures the moment when the man approaches the couple to present them with a gift. Seizing the opportunity, he decides to add a touch of flair to his gesture by performing a 360-degree flip right before them. However, his ambitious acrobatics end in a less-than-graceful manner as he slips and ends up hurting his knees in the process.

Despite his misfortune, the man manages to gather himself and hand over the gift to the groom before retreating from the scene. The expressions on his face convey his embarrassment in front of the gathered crowd. The video’s comedic appeal has propelled it to viral status, garnering 1 lakh likes and 12 lakh views thus far.

Social media users have been captivated by the video, eagerly sharing their reactions in the comment section. One user humorously remarked, “Jeans ne dhokha diya hoga" (Jeans must have betrayed him), while another quipped, “Try ball me hi out ho gya" (He got out on the first ball), drawing a cricket analogy. Another user offered lighthearted advice, saying, “Koyi na next time achhe se karna" (No worries, do it properly next time), showcasing the playful banter inspired by the video.