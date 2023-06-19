Watch: Man's Unusual Spectacles Tattoo Leaves Internet Confused

Getting a permanent tattoo can be a huge decision. After all, it is something that is quite literally going to stick around forever. An Italian tattoo artist Gipsyg Tattooer recently shared a video on TikTok that left viewers stunned. The short clip showcased the artist apparently tattooing spectacle frames onto an individual’s face. It perfectly created the illusion of permanent glasses. The video quickly garnered attention and was shared on Twitter, accompanied by the text on the video, “If you always lose your glasses, do like him [and] tattoo them." The tweet itself expressed disbelief, exclaiming, “Ain’t no damn way."

The video begins to show the tattoo artist drawing the outline of the tattoo on the man’s face. She then begins inking it permanently. With the way the man is seen grinding his jaws, it does not look like an easy procedure. The final product is a permanent spectacle frame on the man’s face. As he looks into the mirror, he puts on his identical glasses.

Check out this unusual tattoo choice right here:

The video, which has since gone viral, captivated social media users around the world. Many were confused by the idea of permanently tattooing eyeglasses onto their own face. The unconventional concept challenged notions of body art and sparked intense debate among social media users. While most people were astonished by the choice of the tattoo. Others remarked that there is no way that ink was real. “I’m so glad he put those glasses on in the end cause that’s the only way I see anyone rocking a tattoo like this cause wtf is this," read a tweet.

Another user wrote, “Tattoo artists need to start saying no but I get it, rents due."

“Damn, can’t even fake a face tat right. That Sharpe is dark as hell. Face ain’t red at all. Just terrible," a tweet read.

Talking about how the tattoo cannot be real, a user wrote, “It’s not. I have several tattoos (a sleeve, my leg, half my back, my chest). A fresh tattoo is always red with slightly raised skin. It’s a wound after all. The level of redness depends on the size, location and how heavy-handed the artist is. But, there is always redness and some swelling."