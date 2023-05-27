Watch: Monkey Meets His Match In Quick-Thinking Girl

Imagine visiting a tourist location on a vacation. What would you do if a monkey will snatch your belonging? If you are falling short of ideas, we have an example to help you. A video from Bali has been going viral as it shows a mischievous monkey being outsmarted by a clever woman. The video begins with a man leisurely ascending a flight of stairs while wearing glasses. A nearby monkey swiftly grabs the glasses, darting off to a stairwell corner. The primate examines the spectacles closely, curious about the function of its newfound prize. However, soon after, a woman appears from the sidelines. She devises a plan to outwit the cunning creature, well aware of the monkey’s pilfering behaviours. The lady diverts the monkey’s attention away from the glasses by extending a handful of delectable fruits, engrossing it in the tempting fascination of the fruit.

While the monkey is distracted by the alluring sweets, the woman carefully reclaims the stolen glasses. She quickly returns them to the baffled man, who is astounded by the woman’s fast thinking and ability.

The Instagram post has had over a million views since it was posted by a page tiled animalfestive. While some applauded the woman’s skillful handling of the situation, others sympathise with the monkey, who is trapped in the web of its own devious ambitions.

While the location of the incident has not been disclosed, a commenter claimed the video to be from Uluwatu Temple, Bali, Indonesia. “But the real hustler is the lady. she made a trade with the animal, and now she will demand a trade with the owner of the glasses too brilliant," commented one while another wrote: “This proves women are most sharp-minded and intelligent."

“This is business, this is deal," read another ROFL comment. A user wrote: “It’s how this animal tried to put it on his face…wow! Very smart indeed." One said: “Lucky he didn’t climb the trees!" while another schooled about the rules at such places: “All visitors are briefed on what to do and not upon entering the temple and that includes feeding the monkeys. Only the caretakers are allowed to give them food. I know cos I was there last April and it shows these tourists didn’t follow the rules."

What are your thoughts about this clip?