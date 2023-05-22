Watch: Monkey’s Hilarious Expression After Being Given Half-eaten Banana Too Good To Miss

Monkeys are known to be quite mischievous. They also possess some similar behavioural qualities to humans. Belonging to the same primate family, you will be amazed to see the striking alikeness between monkeys and humans. Monkeys usually binge on a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. But they are more interested to consume bananas. When we visit the zoo or encounter monkeys on the road we give them try to give bananas to these primates to eat. Recently, a video of a monkey rejecting to eat a half-eaten bana just by giving a disappointing expression will send you on a laughter ride.

The hilarious video was tweeted on May 10 and the post is currently entertaining the Twitterati. The visual clip opens with a monkey sitting on the edge of a roof. Soon a man approaches the animal. He extends his hand and offers the monkey a half-eaten banana. Without reaching toward the fruit, the monkey shocked social media users by giving a judgemental side-eye look at the man.

Advertisement

The reluctant primate then takes a look at the half-eaten banana, with utter dissatisfaction before returning its suspicious gaze to the man. From the video, it can be assumed that the monkey was pissed at the man for giving it a half banana, and not the entire fruit. The animal’s rib-tickling gesture will make you watch the video over and over again. “When I go to the bakery and they want to offer me some bran," reads the caption of the tweet.

The Twitter video has sparked several funny reactions from social media users. While one user noted, “Me trying new healthy recipes with my husband" another reasoned, “Monkey wants full banana not half." “When the nutritionist says that fruit is SOMETHING SWEET," came another reply. Others dropped multiple laughing emojis in the comments.

Advertisement

So far, the video of the sceptical monkey has received over 2 lakhs and 55 thousand views on Twitter. Social media is filled with amazing animal videos. Not long ago, the Internet sang praises for a man after he fed a bunch of monkeys with dozens of bananas and packets of puffed rice, stuffed behind his car.