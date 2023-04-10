Watch: Moose Enters US Hospital, Eats Potted Plants And Leaves Calmly

A hospital in the US state of Alaska had an unusual visitor as a moose on loose entered the premises, leaving everyone shocked. The incident took place last Thursday, April 6 at the Providence Health Park located in Anchorage. According to Mirror, the animal initially walked into the medical facility’s lobby before munching on a potted plant. The security and healthcare staff along with the patients calmly watched the animal’s antics without much panic. The bystanders also offered the moose some broken branches to lure it outside.

Eventually, the animal walked outside on its own and people cheered the security personnel for their diligent effort. The CCTV footage of the incident, posted on Facebook, showcases how staff members followed the animal’s track while maintaining a safe distance to refrain it from turning hostile. “We are sharing the amazing work of our Security Department for anyone who might be wondering “How exactly do you get a moose out of a building?" With a lot of encouragement and from a safe distance, of course," the hospital wrote in the caption.

Multiple Facebook users, who were impressed by the staff’s friendly and calm behaviour, lauded them in the comment section. A user wrote, “The energy was spot on. Gentle, yet assertive. I cheered with everyone at the end of the video." Another added, “Oh my god! They handled that very well." One more joked, “’Other duties as assigned’ on the job description. Awesome job."

A user highlighted how it was a close call for everyone involved, “Man they are lucky. They (the animal) are so fast and unpredictable. It must have felt outnumbered." One more agreed, “I can’t imagine how scary that must have been."

“Nice job. It (the animal) appeared to be relatively calm," read a user appreciating the security personnel’s approach.

Presumably, the moose was a female as it didn’t have antlers like males do. However, it hasn’t been officially confirmed. It is estimated that instances of people getting harmed by moose are recorded more than that by bears in Alaska. Fortunately, this time no complaints of injuries have come to the fore yet.

