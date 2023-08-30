Watch: Mother Sells Fruits, Teaches Her Kids On Roadside; Internet Salutes The Spirit

Childhood is a cherished phase of life, yet for those without homes or families, it poses formidable challenges. In densely populated India, a significant segment comprises such children, facing hardships as orphans or homeless individuals. A recent viral video is touching hearts online, showcasing the unwavering bond between a mother and her child.

In the film KGF, Yash states, “A mother is the mightiest warrior in this world!" This sentiment is not mere fiction; it’s a tangible reality. A mother confronts any challenge for her children, displaying unyielding determination. She willingly sacrifices and endures hardships to ensure her child’s well-being. The viral video captures the story of a struggling mother who not only manages a fruit stall by the roadside but also imparts education to her children, embodying the strength and selflessness of mothers.

Advertisement

The video was shared by an officer from the Jharkhand Administrative Service on Twitter, garnering over 102K views. It portrays a financially strained woman operating a roadside fruit stall while simultaneously dedicating herself to her children’s education. Her unwavering resolve arises from her determination to shield her children from the same struggles she faces.

The video features heartwarming scenes of her sitting with her children, engrossed in their studies. Though the presence of a vehicle with a KA license plate suggests a connection to Karnataka, specifics remain unclear.