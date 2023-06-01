Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » Watch: Officials Patrol Forest In Dark To Save Wildlife From Accidental Electrocution

Watch: Officials Patrol Forest In Dark To Save Wildlife From Accidental Electrocution

The team can be seen examining what seems to be the power supply around the fences using electrical equipment.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 19:26 IST

Delhi, India

The main aim is to protect wildlife from accidental electrocution. (Credits: Twitter/supriyasahuias)
The main aim is to protect wildlife from accidental electrocution. (Credits: Twitter/supriyasahuias)

It is a great sight to watch humans and animals co-exist in peace. And it is even nicer to witness people take the initiative to curb the number of accidental animal deaths. Forest officials in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district are relentlessly working to protect wildlife from electrocution. On Thursday morning, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu shared a video of the forest team patrolling solar fences alongside the electric board officials to identify and eliminate any problem that can turn fatal for animals especially the elephants in the area.

In a video, a selected team can be seen examining what seems to be the power supply around the fences using electrical equipment. A subsequent photograph also displays officers checking out for any error in the perimeter. The officials seem to be having a complicated task at hand while patrolling in the forest in dark.

“Forest teams are continuously doing joint patrolling of solar fences with EB staff in Tamil Nadu to protect wildlife, especially elephants from electrocution. District Collectors are also reviewing these efforts. Shared here are some recent visuals from the Coimbatore district as shared by CCF (Chief Conservator of Forests) Coimbatore," stated the IAS officer.

Take a look at the tweet here:

With thousands of views, several Twitter users have lauded the government’s effort. This isn’t the first time that Supriya Sahu has shed light on Tamil Nadu authorities’ efforts to reduce animal conflicts. Just weeks ago, she raised awareness about how local tribals helped the Forest Department to remove a harmful weed from the wild that affects the biodiversity in the area.

She revealed, “Tamil Nadu Forest Department has cleared about 200 Ha of pristine forest land in two tiger reserves from Senna spectabilis, an extremely harmful invasive weed that damages the biodiversity of forests. About 8600 MT was sent to TN News Print & Paper mills to make paper."

Advertisement

This move of the authorities did not only prove to be a boon for wildlife, but it also ended up creating green jobs for local people. “More than 100 local tribals are engaged in the removal work. The initiative has also generated green jobs for the local community," she added.

top videos
  • Shahid Kapoor On Who Can Replace Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan: 'NOBODY!' | Bloody Daddy | EXCLUSIVE
  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu Raises A Toast For Her Friendship With Vijay Deverakonda; And We Are In Awe
  • Sara Ali Khan Makes A Case For Sharara Sets & Anarkali Suits For Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Promotions
  • Deepika, Ranbir At YJHD Reunion | Aamir & Kapil's Bromance | Madhuri & Karisma's Dance Of Friendship
  • SidKiara's Insta PDA Lights Up Internet | Parineeti Mum On Wedding Date | Ranveer's Hollywood Dreams
    • Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: June 01, 2023, 19:26 IST
    last updated: June 01, 2023, 19:26 IST
    Read More