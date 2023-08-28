Watch: Old BBC Interview Of A Man Who Had A Pigeon Living On His Head Is Viral

We often witness people keeping all sorts of animals as their pets. Have you ever heard of a pet living on a human’s head? A video of a pigeon living on a man’s head is a rare sight. The BBC recently shared one such clip from their 1969 archival interview on Twitter. As soon as the clip was posted, it went viral. As per reports, Glynne Wood was a tax inspector from Stechford, England. In October 1969, while he was walking down the street, a bizarre incident happened, when a pigeon came and sat on his head. In the interview, he stated that he had tried to remove the pigeon at least five times, but it came back and sat on his head. When asked by the interviewer whether the pigeon recognises him or not, he clearly mentions that the pigeon can identify him even among 50 to 60 people.

Glynne Wood used to take the pigeon everywhere, from shops to stores. He stated that initially, it was difficult to have food with the pigeon on his head, but slowly he got trained and became accustomed to the situation. In the interview, he was also asked about how he manages the mess created by the pigeon; Glynne stated that he had already bought three suits and almost half a dozen shirts. He added he didn’t want to remove the pigeon from his head. Glynne Wood also mentioned that every night, his wife would keep the pigeon in the garage; and in the mornings, Glynne would manage his work. He was seen jokingly saying, “The pigeon doesn’t love my wife.’’