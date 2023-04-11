Watch: Pakistani Kid Runs In, Throws Cricket Ball Into Brother's Face; Internet Reacts

Cricket is one of the most popular sports not just in India but across the world. From adults to youngsters, everyone loves to play cricket. Recently, a video of two brothers playing the sport in the courtyard went viral. In the video, a little boy can be seen throwing a ball towards his brother. But the game ended in tears for one when he got hurt.

However, it was a stroke of fate that their sister was present there and took care of his brother, otherwise, things may have gone much worse. Clad in a yellow t-shirt and white pyjamas, the little boy can be seen running towards his brother to deliver the ball. However, he threw the ball into his brother’s face and it seemed as if it injured one of his eyes.

The commentary behind the video has made it even more interesting. The video seems to be from Pakistan and has been shared by the account named wazart_e_sughals on social media. Check out the video here-

So far, the video has garnered over 1 million views and is still counting more. The text in the video reads, “Shoaib Akhtar from Daraz." Several social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “Thank God! Bro got immediate treatment." Another user wrote, “Good big brother, he didn’t take revenge. He knew it was an accident." A third user wrote, “His innocent reaction." One user also commented, “The bowler we need in RCB. He can change fate."

Videos of children are often shared on the internet and are praised by social media users. Some time back, a video of two brothers riding swings together took the internet by storm. The video depicted a ride with several other children. However, when the ride began, a baby boy could be seen crying. Soon, as the ride operator made him sit with his brother, he stopped crying.

