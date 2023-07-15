Watch: Parents Recording Video Of Child Playing With Snake Angers Internet

Snakes are often regarded as one of the most dangerous and aggressive reptiles, capable of causing death with their venom. Many viral videos involving snakes often emerge on social media, and a recent video of a child playing with a snake has angered the netizens.

The viral clip shows the child fearlessly holding a snake by its tail and bringing it inside his house. With apparent confidence, the child pulls the snake along like a rope and takes it into a room where other family members are engaged in worshiping. As the people inside the house witness the child’s audacious act and they scramble around the room out of fear. Despite the potential danger, the child remains unafraid. Thankfully, no one is harmed as the snake refrains from attacking.

Following the circulation of the video, people shared diverse opinions about the situation. Some viewers found it amusing, while others criticised the person recording the video for allowing the child to get involved in such a risky act.

One user humorously commented, “They just found out they gave birth to Tarzan." Another remarked, “The way kids are treating snakes these days."

Conversely, one comment expressed concern, stating, “OMG. This is too dangerous for everyone."

The video quickly went viral on social media platforms, garnering over 6.5 lakh views on Instagram.