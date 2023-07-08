Watch: Passengers Tackle Down Disruptive Man Trying To Open Plane Door

Distressing footage of a man tackled and restrained by co-passengers on a plane has shocked the internet. The incident is said to have taken place on a Ryanair flight just moments before the London-bound aircraft was about to take off from Zadar, Croatia. The man in question appears to be quite angry and screaming at a person seated next to him. He rises from his seat yelling loudly all while pointing fingers at someone. A staff member makes an attempt to mediate the situation, but nothing comes to fruition as the moon turns more wild as the video progresses. Removing his sunglasses, he asks for the flight doors to be open before fiercely crossing the aisle. “Open the door," he can be heard saying as he passes the female crew member.

The man had to be eventually tackled down by two co-passengers. It is suggested the British man was disturbed by a person sitting next to him. He became so distressed that he tried to open the plane door on his own.

Advertisement

Take a look:

The British man has been condemned by multiple social media users. One of them asked, “What was he going to do if he opened the door? Jump out? They need to start carrying zip ties on planes at this point. It’s getting out of hand."

Another who claimed to have been on the flight spoke about the mental state of the person, “I was on this flight, and he was very emotional at the time."

Advertisement

One more theorized the reason behind the man’s wild behaviour, “Could be anything from a mental health crisis to a drug-infused issue."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a user commented, “Good thing there are some strong men to handle that situation. The flight attendants did a good job staying out of harm’s way."

According to a report by the Independent, a spokesperson of Ryanair confirmed the incident occurred on a flight from Zadar to London Stansted. The man became disruptive while the aircraft was preparing to take off and was removed later. “The passenger was removed from the aircraft by local police before this flight continued safely to London Stansted," said the representative. That matter was then handed over to the local police