Watch: Pilot Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Sister, A Cabin Crew Member, On Flight

While we commemorate Raksha Bandhan with our siblings in the comfort of our homes, it is not uncommon that busy schedules can sometimes keep loved ones apart during this special festival. However, one exceptional pair of siblings found a way to celebrate this unique bond. On a flight, a heartwarming Raksha Bandhan moment unfolded between Shubha, a cabin crew member at IndiGo Airlines, and her brother Gaurav, who happened to be the pilot.

Just before take-off, Shubha shared a touching announcement with the passengers. She shed light on the unique challenges faced by professionals like her, often missing out on sharing significant moments with their dear ones at home. However, she mentioned this year Raksha Bandhan was different. It was special as she got the chance to serve the passengers with her brother. Just after finishing the announcement, Shubha tied the rakhi to his brother.

Indigo shared the heartfelt moment on Twitter, and the video quickly gathered around 27,000 views. Their post carried a touching message: “At 30,000 feet or on the ground, the bond of a brother and sister remains special. A heartwarming moment on board today as our Check Cabin Attendant Shubha celebrates Rakhi with her brother Capt. Gaurav."

In the video, Shubha affectionately described her brother as her ultimate support and best friend. As she moved on to tie a rakhi on his wrist, passengers showed their appreciation with applause. Gaurav also leaned forward and touched his sister’s feet. Subha blessed and hugged him as the passengers kept clapping. The duo also bowed down and expressed their gratitude to those who became a witness to their precious moments.

The video has received immense love-filled responses from social media users. One person commented, “Love this..the joy is always to be shared." Another one said, “Wonderful moment." A third user said that it was a heart-touching moment and he loves to witness such amazing things happening on board. “This is an amazing moment. This shows that IndiGo treats its employees very well," he wrote.

In addition to IndiGo, other airlines joined in the Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Air India Express and AirAsia India distributed specially designed sustainable rakhis to passengers on all their flights across India. A passenger who loved the gesture of Air India shared a photo of the rakhi he received.