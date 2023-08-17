Watch: Pilot's Poetic Tribute On 77th Independence Day Fills Internet With Pride

A heartening announcement made by a SpiceJet pilot on the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day has taken the internet into overdrive, filling hearts with pride and patriotism. Captain Mohit Teotia, renowned for his distinctive onboard announcements that have previously gone viral, once again delighted the passengers with his unique and impactful poetic expression.

In the video, the SpiceJet pilot commemorated India’s 77th Independence Day by paying tribute to the valiant freedom fighters who made ultimate sacrifices for the nation. “Angrez aaye the banana hume ghulam, lutne ye desh, sone ki chidiya tha jiska nam. Aur ahankar me kiye inhone Jallianwala Bagh jaise kayi sharamnak kaam, par badle me unke humne aisa bithaya system ki bhaagte dikhe insaan (The British came here to enslave us, to conduct lootings at the place known as the Golden Sparrow. And in their arrogance, they carried out shameful acts like the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, but in return, we gave a good answer to the British system)," Captain Mohit Teotia said in the announcement.

The pilot also highlighted India’s remarkable progress over the span of 76 years, citing the recent Chandrayaan-3 mission as an example. His address concluded with a call for unity among all Indians and the nurturing of love and harmony within society.

The Independence Day special clip was shared by Captain Mohit Teotia on his Instagram handle. Accompanying the video, he wrote in the caption, “Happy Independence Day. We still have a long way to go but let’s celebrate what we have achieved. Vande Mataram."

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, social media users flooded the comment section with red-heart emotions while others appreciated the pilot for delivering an empowering poem. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “You are amazing brother and your sharayi is awesome. May God bless you, now I wish to fly with you once in my life. It will be an honour for me."

Another commented, “As a Pakistani, I appreciate how India has excelled in every field through the handwork of its people. Congratulations and Happy Independence Day."