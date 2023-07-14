Watch: Protective Myna Bird Saves Her Young Ones From Snake In Incredible Rescue

In a heartwarming demonstration of maternal love and bravery, a myna bird showcased its unwavering commitment to protecting its young ones from harm.

The incredible act of heroism unfolded in Madhubani Chunapur, located in the Purnia district of Bihar, and was captured on video, quickly spreading across the internet and leaving viewers in awe.

Click here to watch video

The footage begins with a myna bird’s nest, nestled in the branches of a tree, housing delicate eggs and vulnerable offspring. Suddenly, a venomous snake slithers onto the branch, clearly intent on reaching the nest and posing a grave threat to the helpless chicks. However, the myna bird springs into action, fiercely defending its offspring from the looming danger.

With remarkable determination, the myna bird employs various tactics to deter the snake’s advances, fearlessly engaging in a perilous struggle. The mother bird’s unwavering persistence and courage are evident as she valiantly fends off the snake’s deadly strikes. The snake, intimidated by the myna’s unwavering resolve, eventually retreats, acknowledging defeat in the face of this fierce maternal defence.

Advertisement

As the video of this incredible incident circulates online, people are sharing their reactions, astounded by the depth of a mother’s love and protective instincts. Comments pouring in emphasize the universal truth that a mother’s love knows no bounds. Regardless of the circumstances, a mother will go to great lengths, even against foes stronger than her, to safeguard her precious children.

This heartwarming display of motherly heroism recalls a similar incident that went viral a few months ago. In that instance, a water snake had clasped its teeth onto the wings of a white bird, prompting a courageous battle for survival. The bird, determined to free itself from the snake’s grasp, relentlessly struck back with its beak, drawing blood. Eventually, the bird’s resilience paid off as it successfully defended itself, leaving the snake no choice but to release its grip.