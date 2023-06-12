Watch: PSY Takes Over Seoul Olympic Stadium With Epic Gangnam Style Performance

Seoul Olympic Stadium was in for a treat. The iconic stadium was filled with nostalgia and excitement as K-pop superstar PSY electrified the crowd with a legendary performance of his global hit, Gangnam Style. During his highly-anticipated concert, PSY decided to get his fans grooving along to the hit song that blared through the entire venue. As the unmistakable beat of Gangnam Style filled the air, PSY took center stage at Seoul Olympic Stadium. With his infectious energy, he effortlessly executed the iconic horse-riding hook step that had taken the world by storm back in 2012. The crowd decided to join in on the fun, immediately recognizing the dance move that had become a cultural phenomenon.

This was the truly extraordinary power of the K-Pop legend. As PSY continued to groove to the infectious rhythm, the entire stadium joined in unison. The fans and their favourite artist recreated the dance moves that had become synonymous with Gangnam Style. It was a magical sight, with thousands of fans of all ages and backgrounds coming together to celebrate the catchy tune that had transcended language barriers. The energy in the stadium was palpable as fans enthusiastically moved to the beats, mirroring PSY’s every move.

The electrifying moment was captured on video, which PSY himself shared on his Instagram handle, instantly causing a frenzy on the internet. Fans from around the globe expressed their love and admiration for PSY’s enduring hit and marveled at the power of music to unite people in joyous celebration. “PSY could have called Guinness World Record for the biggest crowd doing Gangnam Style," read a comment.

Another user wrote, “Been over a decade but the craze is still unmatchable."

“This song still makes me go crazy and makes me wanna party hard," commented a user.

“None of our rap stars pull crowds like this or have them this excited," a user wrote.