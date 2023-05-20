Watch: Punjab Police Dog Beats Cancer, Joins Duty Again

A Labrador dog of the Punjab Police canine squad has resumed duty following her successful recovery from cancer. According to Harjit Singh, the Superintendent of Police in Faridkot, the dog, named Simmy, went through a prolonged fight against cancer. However, she has now made a comeback to duty following a significant improvement in her health. Singh mentioned that the dog played a crucial role in assisting law enforcement agencies in confiscating banned substances from a foreign individual. Punjab Police stated that this Labrador retriever actively participates in anti-sabotage checks and has been a valuable asset in various operations.

A video shared on Twitter by news agency ANI showcases Simmy, exiting a vehicle and confidently walking around while being accompanied by police officers who are holding her leash.

Throughout her service, Simmy, along with the police teams, has successfully apprehended criminals in many operations. The police team has provided specialised training to this dog to apprehend offenders. The dog has been instrumental in solving numerous murder and drug-trafficking cases.

It is worth noting that the Punjab Police Department has taken specific measures to ensure the well-being of this dog. Facilities such as food, drinks, coolers, special meals and medicines have been provided as needed. Additionally, a dedicated vehicle accompanies her for any case or task, along with two police officers. Head Constable Kulbir Singh has taken care of her, enabling her to combat an incurable disease like cancer.

Every evening, SSP Harjit Singh of the Faridkot district personally visits her and checks on her condition. SSP Singh mentioned that the police force has three dogs, one of them is Simmy. He also highlighted that the dog received specialised training to apprehend criminals.

In Punjab, police dogs undergo three types of training, namely tracking, narcotics detection and explosives detection. They are specifically trained to recognise and identify drugs and explosives, and the training takes place at Phillaur Academy. The dog handlers assigned to the dog squad initiate their training from a young age. These dogs operate in accordance with the instructions provided by their handlers. During patrolling, they are transported in a dedicated vehicle.