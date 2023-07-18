Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Watch: Python Tightly Wraps Itself Around Man's Neck And Then...

Watch: Python Tightly Wraps Itself Around Man's Neck And Then...

In the video, a young man comes running and tries to unwind the snake but fails, and the older man falls into the water below.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 12:13 IST

Delhi, India

A boy even picks up a small boulder to kill the snake.
A boy even picks up a small boulder to kill the snake.

Snakes are one of the deadliest creatures on Earth and watching snake videos online is fascinating and yet scary. A video on social media that has gone viral shows how a snake wrapped itself around a man, making him struggle for his life.

The video starts with an older man standing and the snake, a Python, already wrapped around the man’s neck. It has tightly wound itself around his neck and gives no sign to budge. Meanwhile, a young man comes running and tries to unwind the snake but fails, and the older man falls into the water below.

The young man tries again but nothing happens. Another boy comes running to help the two but it proves to be futile again. They keep trying to free the man from the snake and the boy even picks up a small boulder to kill the snake but it seems he could not muster the courage to go forward.

Advertisement

The video was posted on Instagram by an account called @official.reels.hindi. The caption on the post reads, “OMG Ajgar (Python)." The post has got twenty-four thousand likes and almost one million views. The netizens expressed their distress in the comments. One user said, “Would hate to have to rely on those guys to save me," and another said, “Somebody, explain to me how that snake got around his neck." A third comment praised the boy for his bravery, “Ladke ki himmat ki koi sima nhi wa (the boy’s courage knows no limit wow)."

In another video which went viral last year, a man is seen willingly carrying a Python that has wrapped itself around his neck.

top videos
  • Janhvi Kapoor Shines In Holographic Gown At Bawaal Screening | A Look At Her Promotion Fashion Files
  • Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Viral Vacation Visuals Leave Netizens In A Meltdown; But Why We Ask
  • Rhea Chakraborty Gets Relief In Sushant Singh Rajput Related Drugs Case: A Look At Her Trial(s)
  • Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Opens Up About ADHD Diagnosis; Know Everything About The Condition
  • Kartik Aaryan Bulks Up For His Next 'Chandu Champion'; Know How You Too Can Do It

    • The video went viral on Instagram and was posted by a handle called @nickthewrangler. The caption of the post read, “Nervous while python squeezes my vocal cords." The man lifts the snake in his arms, which has wrapped its tail around his neck.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: July 18, 2023, 12:13 IST
    last updated: July 18, 2023, 12:13 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App